1/
Christy Schneider
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christy Schneider
November 19, 1976 - December 2, 2020
Weatherford, Texas - Christine "Christy Schneider, 44, beloved wife, mother and daughter, of Weatherford, Texas, stepped through the veil on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Christy was born in Stanford, California on November 19, 1976. She grew up in Weatherford and after graduating from WHS attended UNT. Upon graduation she met and married Larry Schneider and together had three children Danielle, Alexander, and Adam. Christy was employed with the Army Corps of Engineers as a Realty Specialist supporting her family. She was a member of St. Frances Episcopal Church in Willow Park.
Christy enjoyed reading, poetry and participating in numerous charities. She was an excellent cook and was known for her apple pies. No one that knew Christy will ever forget her laugh. Christy will be remembered as loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and aunt. Christy is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Danielle, Alexander and Adam; parents, Glinda and James Wengier; her sisters, Deanna Mehaffey and Cheri Scott; stepsisters, Julia Fant and Rachel Craig; stepbrother, James M. Wengier; her soul sister, Melanie Hardage; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral service will be private. A graveside committal service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 7 at East Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford, for all wish to attend. The family requests all that attend that masks will be worn and be mindful COVID precautions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Committal
11:00 AM
East Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved