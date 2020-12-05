Christy Schneider

November 19, 1976 - December 2, 2020

Weatherford, Texas - Christine "Christy Schneider, 44, beloved wife, mother and daughter, of Weatherford, Texas, stepped through the veil on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Christy was born in Stanford, California on November 19, 1976. She grew up in Weatherford and after graduating from WHS attended UNT. Upon graduation she met and married Larry Schneider and together had three children Danielle, Alexander, and Adam. Christy was employed with the Army Corps of Engineers as a Realty Specialist supporting her family. She was a member of St. Frances Episcopal Church in Willow Park.

Christy enjoyed reading, poetry and participating in numerous charities. She was an excellent cook and was known for her apple pies. No one that knew Christy will ever forget her laugh. Christy will be remembered as loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and aunt. Christy is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Danielle, Alexander and Adam; parents, Glinda and James Wengier; her sisters, Deanna Mehaffey and Cheri Scott; stepsisters, Julia Fant and Rachel Craig; stepbrother, James M. Wengier; her soul sister, Melanie Hardage; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral service will be private. A graveside committal service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 7 at East Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford, for all wish to attend. The family requests all that attend that masks will be worn and be mindful COVID precautions.







