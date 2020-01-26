|
Christy Suzanne Leatherman Atkins SAGINAW--Christy Suzanne Leatherman Atkins, the daughter of E. L. and Christine Rains Leatherman, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the age of 56. Christy was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 27, 1963; she was a lifetime resident of Saginaw, Texas, who graduated from Boswell High School in 1982. She attended Bradford Business College and was employed by McKesson Pharmaceuticals for 20 years. She had a passion for her family first and foremost, followed by her friends. She showed by example how to live life with a generous and loving heart. Her family takes comfort in knowing she is with the Lord along with her paternal grandparents, Earl and Susan Leatherman; her maternal grandparents, David and Mattie Rains; and her beloved son, Sean Nickolson Atkins, who preceded her in death. Christy will be greatly missed, but her kind and compassionate spirit shines through the countless lives she touched. SURVIVORS: In addition to her parents, Christy is survived by her brothers, Dale Hankins, David "Pokey" (Carol) Leatherman; sister, Linda Lyon (Kenne); nieces; nephews; and dear friend, Nishant Kumar. At Christy's request there was no funeral. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020