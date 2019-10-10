|
Chuck Blum ARLINGTON -- Chuck Blum, 84, passed in peace on Sunday October 6, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m., October 23, DFW National Cemetery, Grand Prairie, Texas. Chuck was known for living life to the fullest while flying airplanes, playing softball and running marathons and he had a joke ready for any occasion! Chuck was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jamie and by his son Marty and daughter, Holly. He will be missed and always cherished. Go Dodgers SURVIVORS: daughter, LouAnn; 4 grandchildren, Lacey, Taylor, Charlie and James; and their father, Greg Williams.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019