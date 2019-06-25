Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Cilka S. Hettinger Obituary
Cilka S. Hettinger AZLE--Cilka S. Hettinger, 86, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the graveside in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Cilka was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Slovenia to Janez and Marija Peretic Verk. She met the love of her life, Walter Eugene Hettinger, while in Italy during the 1940s. They were married July 28, 1953, while in Canada, and would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this July. Together, they loved to travel throughout the U.S. in their motorhome with their three poodles. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Walter E. Hettinger; daughter, Stefi Hardin and husband, Ronny; grandchildren, Tanya Lancaster and husband, Travis, Brian Hardin and wife, Ashley; great-grandchild, Grayson Lancaster; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 25, 2019
