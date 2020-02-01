|
Cindy Hearne BENBROOK--Cindy Hearne, AKA Jett Sinister, passed quietly in her sleep on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home in Benbrook, Texas, after a long battle with leukemia. She was surrounded by friends and family in her final days, and her last conscious moments were filled with love and laughter. Cindy was the beloved wife of 31 years to her husband, Randall; beloved mother to their son, Benjamin; beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many around the globe. Her fight against leukemia was long and despite the above and beyond efforts of the amazing medical teams of doctors from Texas Oncology in Fort Worth and Dallas, TCIDA and the amazing nurses, care technicians and staff on Harris 7 at Harris Methodist Hospital in downtown Fort Worth and the T Boone Pickens Cancer Hospital at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, she finally succumbed to a disease that proved to be every bit as stubborn, strong-willed, fierce and adaptive as she was in her life. There will be a local remembrance celebration announced in the near future, and her final send off will occur at the Burning Man Festival in Nevada where so many of her lifelong bonds of friendship were forged in the Dust after years of participation. Her ashes will be combined with the ashes of their daughter, Rachel, and released to the universe in a manner almost befitting of the incredible presence, unconquerable spirit, beautiful radiance and the amazing, beloved and feared take charge attitude that she brought to this world and lived every day of her life all the way through to the end. The family would also like to encourage everyone that reads this to register at Be The Match, the international bone marrow registry, and consider becoming a regular blood donor through a local blood center because every drop counts.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 1, 2020