Cissy Sachs OwingsMarch 7, 1937 - August 13, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Cissy Sachs Owings, 83, passed away at home surrounded by family in the early hours of August 13th, 2020.Cissy was born March 7,1937 to Evelyn Harding and J.D. "Buck" Robinett. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1955. She retired in 2013 from a successful career in Real Estate that spanned decades and touched many in her community. Cissy was our champion. Our one. A soft place to land. Like the moon pulls the ocean, she drew you in. She offered what she observed to be the truth that at times you didn't want but needed. Sitting with her, preferably with a good cup of coffee, was an escape. Time fell away; it was just the two of you, speaking the language of the heart. She was an absolute stitch, a self-proclaimed wordsmith. She was never above making jokes at her own expense. She recognized her own shortcomings. Her books were her house of belonging. Titles that included, Women Who Run with the Wolves, Excavating Your Authentic Self, and The End of Faith. These were shining examples of her search for understanding. A loyal member of Alcoholics Anonymous, her sobriety was led by AA's guiding principles, which saved her life time and again. She sponsored countless incredible people, whom she held as some of her dearest confidants. Cissy was a force of nature. A mother to many, a friend, a sister, a place of home, always just a phone call away. Until her last days, she gave her strength freely to those around her. We are stronger for knowing her and being loved by her. Preceded in death by husband's, PJ Sachs and Joe Owings; brother, James "Buddy" Robinett; son, Buckley Sachs; step-mother, Jeanette Robinett.Cissy was survived by her daughter, Sheryl Sachs; husband, Steve Cox; son-in-law, Mike Hemphill; grandchildren, John Hemphill, Sophie Hemphill and husband Jorge Ramirez, and Lauren Sachs; nephews, Jason and Wife Lindsey Stripling, Jesse and wife Erin Robinett, their children Sydney and James; step-sister, Jean Jordan.