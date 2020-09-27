C.J. Baxter

July 4, 1935 - September 5, 2020

Alvarado, Texas - C.J. Baxter went to be home with the angels on September 5, 2020. C.J. was born on July 4, 1935 in Covington, Texas to J.B. Baxter and Hazel (Harlin) Baxter. He enjoyed racing in the mid-60's until he realized he was throwing away money. He and Dorothy enjoyed garage selling and later ran Forest Hill Trades Day. C.J. was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Hazel Baxter; three infant brothers; sister, Udean Coulter; daughter, Carla; son, David; and grandson, Bryan Baxter.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Dorothy Baxter of 65 years; daughters, Mary Winkelman and James Armstrong, Paula Lindberg and husband Geary; daughter in law, Lisa Baxter; grandchildren, Corey Carlson, Michael Baxter, Jesse Baxter, Karla Cross, Jeffrey Winkelman; great grandchildren, Jayden, Jagger, Jasper Baxter, Easton Thomas, Connor Carlson, Vada Cross, Marissa Baxter, Michaela Baxter, Courtnee Witten, Ryder and Emery Winkelman; and two great great grandchildren, Oliver and Henry Witten.

C.J. started working at General Motors at 19 and retired at 49 after thirty years. His passion was family first then his music, old country and bluegrass. C.J. had a small walk-in closet packed with 78, 33, 45 eight tracks, cassettes, and videos. C.J. and Dorothy would enjoy spending their time attending Bluegrass Festivals around Texas.

Due to Covid, a private service was held on September 10, 2020 for family and closest friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Randy Lew and his staff, Klarus home health (Lucy Bankston and Sheri Smith, you are both very special to us), Fluerderlys staff and owners Rose and Dan Swinyar for everything you all have done.





