CL Raper WEATHERFORD-CL Raper, 95, a longtime Parker County resident, World War II veteran, retired Montgomery Ward truck driver and farmer, passed away at a Weatherford assisted living facility on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. GRAVESIDE CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, in Memory Gardens-The Valley in Weatherford followed by the burial. Funeral arrangements provided by Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidney.org. CL was born Aug. 17, 1924, in Jack County and was a resident of Parker County from 1957 until his death. CL was preceded in death by Dixie, his wife of 59 years; parents, Thomas and Allie Raper; and sisters, Jewell Stewart and Oleta Wolfe. SURVIVORS: He is survived by sons, Jimmy C. Raper and wife, Carolynn, of Aransas Pass, Texas, and Creede, Colo., and Jerry Lyn Raper and wife, LaDawna, of Poolville, Texas. CL was a grandfather to Mathis Lyn Raper, Bobbie Jean Horton, Tyler Handley, Lenny Ann Kucenski, Rebecca Temple, Sam Tishler, and Jon Mark Raper. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and several caring friends and neighbors.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2020