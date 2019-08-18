|
|
C.L. Smokey Vanover COLLEYVILLE--Smokey Vanover of Colleyville, Texas, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at First Colleyville in the sanctuary. Ample parking in the rear of the building. Interment follows in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park with a reception to follow in the Bluebonnet Family Lounge. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the First Colleyville in the chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lions Club or the . He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, colleague to all that knew and loved him. Smokey was born in Nocona, Texas, to Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Vanover. Smokey served in the U.S. Navy, later worked for Braniff Airways, real estate broker and owned several small businesses. After serving a long career in law enforcement, Smokey retired from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office as a criminal investigator. He served on the Colleyville City Council from 1977-1983 and was mayor pro tem from 1979-1983. Smokey took great pleasure in helping kids and serving his community with active involvement in the Colleyville Lions Club and won many awards. He was also a Mason, Dallas Scottish Rite and member of the Provost Unit Moslah Shrine in Fort Worth; however, he took his greatest pleasure in his family, especially his granddaughter. Smokey was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Don and Charles Vanover. SURVIVORS: Smokey is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Jan Vanover; son, Charles L. "Chuck" Vanover, his wife, Stacie, granddaughter, Ivory R. Vanover; brother, Hershel and his wife, Carol; sister, Barbara Merrill; along with nine nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019