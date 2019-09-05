|
Claire M. Newberry BENBROOK--Claire Newberry, 90, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire's honor to New Hope Fellowship Church (Disciples of Christ). Claire was a retired Fort Worth public school teacher, TCU graduate and member of New Hope Fellowship Church (Disciples of Christ).
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019