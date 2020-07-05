Claire Marie Wynn MANSFIELD--Claire Marie Wynn went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Mansfield, Texas. SERVICE: will be held at a later date at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mansfield. Interment: DFW National Cemetery. Claire was born to Reverend I.E. Stephens and Velma Leota Stephens on April 24, 1937. She married Bob, the love of her life, on April 26, 1957, in Hutchinson, Kan. As Bob was a Navy man, they lived at various places around the country until finally coming to Arlington in 1967. Claire worked most of her life in accounting and retired from American Airlines in 1994. Claire was preceded in death by her daughter, Belinda Gail; infant sons, Philip and Tommy; and her sister, Irene Hickam. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Bobby V. Wynn; son, Robert D. "Dan" Wynn and wife, Susan, of London, Texas; grandchildren, Lynn Foster, Staci Markwardt, and Jenni Morris; six great-grandchildren; Uncle Don Eckert; nephew, Michael Hickam; and nieces, Penny Lechman and Kim Fuller. KISER UNDERTAKING LLC Mansfield, 817-546-0108 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries