Clairessa Thompson FORT WORTH -- Clairessa Thompson 79, a loving mother, sister and granny went from labor to reward Friday, November 8, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Corinth Baptist Church, 2704 Ennis Ave. Interment; DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors, Wake, 7 to 8 PM at the Church. SURVIVORS: loving daughters, Bridgett Lockridge, Rhonda Thompson; sisters, Vivian Lee (Wilford), Christine Allums (Arbie), Glenda Brown; grandchildren, Terrick, Terrion (Tequila), Rakeyah, Charity, Alexis, sis great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019