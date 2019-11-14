Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Resources
More Obituaries for Clairessa Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clairessa Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clairessa Thompson Obituary
Clairessa Thompson FORT WORTH -- Clairessa Thompson 79, a loving mother, sister and granny went from labor to reward Friday, November 8, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Corinth Baptist Church, 2704 Ennis Ave. Interment; DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors, Wake, 7 to 8 PM at the Church. SURVIVORS: loving daughters, Bridgett Lockridge, Rhonda Thompson; sisters, Vivian Lee (Wilford), Christine Allums (Arbie), Glenda Brown; grandchildren, Terrick, Terrion (Tequila), Rakeyah, Charity, Alexis, sis great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clairessa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -