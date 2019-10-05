Home

Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Clara Beneto "Neta" Hutto


1930 - 2019
Clara Beneto "Neta" Hutto HURST--Clara Beneto "Neta" Hutto, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Hurst, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Clara was born Oct. 24, 1930, in Coleman, Texs. She married the love of her life, Earl, July 18, 1948. Earl and Neta moved to Hurst in 1952, where they raised their five children. Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Earl Hutto; mother; father; sisters; and brothers. SURVIVORS: Children, Don Hutto and wife, Martha, of Arlington, Richard Hutto of Fort Worth, James Hutto of Hurst, Chad Hutto and wife, Karen, of Fort Worth and Theresa Littlefield of Azle; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 5, 2019
