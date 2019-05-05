|
|
Clara Burris ARLINGTON--Clara Burris, 99, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Clara was born in Lawton, Okla., Jan. 26, 1920, the youngest of 10 children. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW and a member of Post 9299 in Alvarado. She was past president of District 21. Clara and Harold moved to Fort Worth in 1948 and then to Arlington in 1966, where she lived until she passed. She worked at Arlington Memorial Hospital for 15 years, where she retired. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Burris. SURVIVORS: Sons, Darold Burris of Fort Worth and Steve Burris and wife, Vicky, of Arlington; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Clara will be dearly missed by all.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019