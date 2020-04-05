Home

Clara E. Casey Mott

Clara E. Casey Mott Obituary
Clara E. Mott (Casey) CROWLEY--Clara E. Mott (Casey) of Crowley, TX passed away early Wednesday at the age of 91. SERVICE: A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Clara is preceded in death by her husband M.A. Mott, Jr.; parents Jimmy and Velma Casey; siblings Marie, Odessa, Robert, David and Sara. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons James and wife Kathy; Jerry and wife Rita; grandchildren, Shawn, Stephanie, Stacy (Justin), Amy (Tod); and four great-granddaughters.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020
