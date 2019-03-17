Clara Jean Rushing ARLINGTON--Clara Jean Rushing, 87, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 13, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Arlington. Interment: 12:30 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Clara was born July 30, 1931, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., to George Eugene and Clara Strack Isaac. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1949 and worked at International Shoe Company in Cape Girardeau as a secretary. In April, 1952, she married Harrell "Doc" Rushing, and they had five children. The family made their home in Fort Worth after Doc retired from the Air Force while stationed at Carswell AFB. Clara was an active member of Holy Family Church before illness made her move in with her daughter and son-in-law in Arlington. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Doc; son, Guy; daughter, Melanie; three grandsons; and two brothers. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Judy Isaac; daughter, Leslie Purcell and husband, Tim; son, Jay Rushing; son, Mark Rushing and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Patrick Purcell, Jeremiah Rushing and wife, Melisa, Steven Purcell and wife, Alicia, Christopher Rushing and wife, Jennifer, and Jacob Rushing; eight great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.



