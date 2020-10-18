Clara Jo Minyard Broyles
July 9, 1924 - October 14, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Clara Jo Minyard Broyles, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020.
Service: A private family service was held at University Christian Church with burial at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: LF "Curly" Broyles TCU Jazz Scholarship, TCU Box 297044, Fort Worth, Texas 76129; University Christian Church or charity of your choice
.
Clara Jo was born July 9, 1924, in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Josie Peel Minyard and Joseph Ray Minyard. When she was a young child her family moved to Fort Worth across the street from TCU and University Christian Church. It was here that her love of the church and TCU began. She graduated from R.L. Paschal High School and attended TCU. Clara Jo married her college sweetheart L.F. "Curly" Broyles from Goliad, Texas in 1943. They were happily married for 63 years until his passing
in 2007. Curly and Clara Jo remained loyal to their beloved TCU their entire lives. The L.F. "Curly" Broyles TCU Jazz Scholarship was established to provide many talented young musicians the opportunity to attend TCU. What a joy this was for Clara Jo.
Clara Jo was a stay-at-home mother to their four children Suzanne, Brad, Robert and Annie. She always said her greatest accomplishment was that all her children graduated from TCU. Clara Jo was devoted to her family, her friends and University Christian Church, where she was an Elder and lifelong member.
Over the years Clara Jo participated in a multitude of organizations, but her primary focus was always her church and TCU. She was a charter member and past president of the TCU Women's Exes, President of the CWF, member of the DAR, TCU Quinq Club, Friends of the TCU Library and Delta Gamma sorority.
Like others of her generation she believed in good manners, good grammar, handwritten notes, polished silver, big hair and pearls. Her family thought there was absolutely nothing she couldn't do. She was an avid reader, an accomplished speaker, an eloquent writer and a wiz at finances. She loved bridge, played the piano, took yoga, was a talented seamstress, gracious hostess and a wonderful cook. Clara Jo was deeply loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was affectionately called Dede.
This amazing lady was sweet, kind, smart, loving, energetic and always happy. She was simply adored by her family and friends, and will be remembered as a beautiful vibrant woman that lived a full and wonderful life. Even as her memory failed her she never lost her lovely ladylike manner.
The family is especially grateful to Silverado, now The Auburge, and Silverado Hospice for the love and care they gave Clara Jo.
Survivors: Children, Suzanne Broyles Tucker (John), Brad Broyles (Susan), Robert Broyles (Sharon) and Annie Broyles; grandchildren, Leigh Scanlon (Steve), Wynn Tucker (Melissa), Katherine Viera (Mason), Ben Broyles (Katherine), Sarah McNamara (Michael), Cory Rice (Amy) and David Rice; five great-grandchildren; and her dear cousins, Liz Minyard Lokey and Gretchen Minyard Williams of Dallas.