Clara Mae Key DALLAS--Clara Mae Key was born, one of 13 children, to Berta McClung Edwards and William Edwards of Hobart, Okla., in 1929. She passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service celebrating the life of Clara Key will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the chapel of the First Baptist Church, 301 South Center St., Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Baptist Church. Clara lived a long life, filled with her love of neighbors, her church, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She married Clarence David Key from Electra, Texas, in 1949. They lived an Air Force life as they moved to Fort Worth, Germany, and New Jersey. Following David's retirement in 1966 as a lieutenant colonel from the Air Force, he worked as a corporate pilot with LTV and then Occidental Petroleum. They moved to Greenville, Texas, Arlington, Texas, New Jersey, California, Houston, and then back to Arlington where Clara was involved with her Sunday School class and her neighborhood. Through the family's moves, Clara worked with special needs children and made a loving home for her family wherever they were. After David's death in 1985, she continued her travels with her grandchildren and will be long remembered as a loving and comforting mother and grandmother. She will be missed. Clara spent the last three years of her life at Signature Pointe on the Lake, Dallas, Texas, in assisted living. Their care and support for Clara has been greatly appreciated. SURVIVORS: Clara is survived by her daughter, Karla Acuff and son-in-law, George Acuff, and grandson, Matt Acuff, and granddaughter, Katie Clawson and husband, Joel; daughter, Karrie Key and granddaughter, Claire Greenberg; daughter, Kathi Griffin and son-in-law, Don Griffin, and grandson, David Griffin, and granddaughter, Rachel O'Mahoney and husband, Skie; as well as six beautiful great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Sydney Edwards and his wife, Mertie, of Altus, Okla., Harry Edwards and his wife, Ruth, of Bedford, Texas, and Billy Edwards of Childress, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019