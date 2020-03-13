|
Clarence Allen Layton FORT WORTH -- Clarence Allen Layton, 90, went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Wyvonne on Sunday, March 8, 2020. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m., Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Allen, as he was known by many, was born in Teague, Texas on Oct. 5, 1929. When Allen was 8 years old his family moved from Teague to Fort Worth. Allen attended George C. Clark Elementary, McLean Junior High and graduated from Technical High School in 1948. After Allen graduated, he served in the National Guard for five years. While serving in the National Guard he met the love of his life, Wyvonne, while she was working at Davidson's Drug Store. They got married on Feb. 18, 1949. They had a son, Terry, and a daughter, Sherry. Allen and Wyvonne were married for 67 years when she passed in 2016. At the age of 19, he went to work at Consolidated which is now Lockheed Martin as a tool and die maker for 43 years. Allen loved his job and was respected by many, being known as a "true gentleman." He retired in March of 1992. In retirement, Allen and Wyvonne were members of Citizens On Patrol in the Wedgwood neighborhood. They truly enjoyed trying to keep their neighborhood safe. His past time was spent working on anything wooden or metal, you could certainly call him a craftsman. He was a former member of Rosemont Church of Christ and many years later became a member of Highland Church of Christ. Allen was a loving husband, caring father, outstanding grandfather and a wonderful great grandfather. Everyone he came in contact with truly admired and looked up to him. We will miss you greatly until we are all together again with you and Mema in Heaven. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memory are his son, Terry Layton; daughter, Sherry Earwood and husband, Floyd; grandsons, Micah Layton and wife, Shelly, Sean Earwood and wife, Hayley, Shane Earwood and wife, Nicole; great-granddaughters, Madison and Morgan Layton and Blakely Earwood; and a loving family of nieces, a nephew, cousins and in-laws.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2020