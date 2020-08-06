Clarence E. Richardson FORT WORTH--Clarence E. Richardson, fondly known as "Chick," 96, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at an assisted living facility following a brief illness. Chick was born in Denton, Texas, on Dec. 6, 1923, to Bill and Pearl Richardson. Bill and Pearl for the most part raised their family, consisting of five children, in Denton, where Bill worked at the Acme Brick Company and where Chick also worked in his late teens. After high school, Chick worked at Woolworth's 5 & 10 in Denton and then transferring to Alabama. He then returned home where he joined the Denton Home Guard prior to enlisting in the Army in 1942. He met his wife, Nadine Dodd, in Fort Worth during World War II. They married Aug. 11, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas, where he was stationed at Randolph Field as an MP. Immediately afterwards, he was given orders to go overseas as a guard at a POW camp on Guam, and she moved back to Fort Worth. After Dad returned in early 1946, they settled in Fort Worth and in 1950 bought the home where they raised four children, celebrated their 70th anniversary, and lived until Nadine passed away in 2016 at the age of 92. After the war, Chick began working at Consolidated Vultee, which later became Convair, then General Dynamics and eventually Lockheed Martin. He was a journeyman machinist in the special projects department and retired from there after 40 years. During those 40 years working with Nadine, he remodeled their home, adding four additional rooms and a double car garage, planted a large annual vegetable garden, and saved enough money to provide the funding for all four of their children to attend college. Both he and Nadine loved the Rocky Mountains, especially Red River, N.M. Their children consider themselves lucky to have been taken camping annually in the mountains. Chick was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Nadine Richardson; his parents, Bill and Pearl Richardson; sister, Billie Harlan and her husband, George; brother, Jack Richardson; sister, Ruby Bolton; sons-in-law, Geoffrey Bailey and Charlie Elrod; and nephew, Doug Richardson. SURVIVORS: His survivors include his children, Kathy Bailey, Scott Richardson and wife, Martha, Beverly Elrod, and Steve Richardson and wife, Cecile; as well as his grandson, Daniel Brown. He is also survived by his brother, Kelly Richardson; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and their families. SERVICE: Pending and will be announced at a future date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers to honor Chick's life, family and friends are encouraged to give to the charity of their choice
.