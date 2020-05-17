Clarence Hart Jr. FORT WORTH--Clarence Hart, 96, died Friday, May 15, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Clarence retired from General Dynamics in 1985 as Director of F-16XL Engineering after 38 years of service. After graduating from Texas A&M University in January 1947, he joined Consolidated Aircraft in Fort Worth. His initial work was on the B-36, followed by increasing responsibilities on the YB-60, FB-111, F-16, F-1679, and the F-16XL. He worked in the factory for three years as Manager of Fabrication. He served in World War II in the ETO as an officer in an Engineer Combat Battalion. Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Jo Hart. SURVIVORS: Son, Howell T. Hart and wife, Karen; daughter, Nancy P. Hart; son, David G. Hart and wife, Martha; six grandchildren and their spouses; and 15 great-grandchildren.