Clarence John Fink ARLINGTON -- Clarence John Fink, 92, passed away and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 17, 2020. SERVICE: The funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, at 1 p.m., at Moore Funeral Home. It is such a disappointment that the service must be private due to the Covid restrictions for the number of guests; however, it will be livestreamed at: www.facebook.com/MooreFuneralHomeDFW/ In addition, all are welcome to join the family at the Graveside Service on Monday, June 22, at approximately 2:15 p.m. at Moore Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: Donations can be made to Mission Arlington. Clarence was born February 4, 1928, to John and Rosa Fink in Gonzales, Texas. His early years were spent working hard on the Fink farm, then as a young man, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean War. Clarence was proud to serve his country and privileged to go on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in November 2014. After the Navy, Clarence received his degree in Electrical Engineering from Arlington State College. While in college he met Cynthia Janiece Mayfield. They were married July 10, 1954. Clarence worked for Burroughs Office Machines for 31 years - working in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Albuquerque. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for 65 years, where he served as a deacon, and volunteered for Mission Arlington for over 20 years, going to the Rangers Ballpark and Cowboy Stadium to pick up food to be shared with the community. His generous smile and energy shared the love and joy of God with every person he was with. We know he was greeted by our Father's words, " Well done, my good and faithful servant." Clarence was a loving husband, proud father of Ron and Debbie, a devoted grandfather to John, and a very proud great grandfather to Calvin Clarence Fink. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosa Fink; and his sister, Rosemary Bradley. SURVIVORS: wife, Cynthia Janiece Fink; daughter, Debbie Luenser and her husband, Brian; son, Ron Fink and his wife, Dawn; grandson, John Fink and his wife, Amy and great-grandson, Calvin Clarence Fink.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.