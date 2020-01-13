Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
Clarence M. Luttrell


1925 - 2020
Clarence M. Luttrell Obituary
Clarence M. Luttrell BEDFORD--Clarence M. Luttrell, 94, passed peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: One hour prior to the funeral. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather to all who knew and loved him. Born April 17, 1925, in Knoxville, Tenn., to Ross and Louvena Luttrell, he was one of 10 siblings. Clarence was married to Pauline on Oct. 19, 1946, and served in the Navy for three years. He served the Civil Service at Tinker Air Force Base followed by Bell Helicopter. He was a deacon at Shady Oaks Baptist Church. His two daughters, Sherry Kay Luttrell Witt and Cheryl Lou Luttrell, both preceded him in death. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Pauline Perkins Luttrell of Bedford; grandchildren, Jeremy Chandler Witt and Jalissa Chalet Witt Lowry; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Zachary Witt, Kaylen Lowry, Jonathan Zaine Witt.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 13, 2020
