Clarence William McDowell

Clarence William McDowell Obituary
Clarence William McDowell ARLINGTON--Clarence William McDowell was born in Waco, Texas on Sept. 06, 1925. SERVICES: Visitation, Friday Dec. 6, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Fri. Dec. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. He attended schools in the Fort Worth and Arlington area. He was a longtime employee at Bankhead Feed Store and also at Shoreline Products. Clarence enjoyed gardening and wood working. He was a member of Arlington Woodworking Association. In his early years he was a volunteer for the Arlington Fire Department. Later in his life, Clarence decided to take organ lessons and he enjoyed playing his organ. He raised one son, with whom he had many great adventures. Clarence led a full and happy life and he will be missed. Clarence was preceded in death by his son, Mark, in 2017; and by his parents, John and Velma McDowell. SURVIVORS: Clarence is survived by a granddaughter, Margaret Katherine McDowell; and several cousins; and by his lunch bunch friends, Mary Staton, Shirley Bourns, Wanda McQueary, Pat Devereaux, and his beloved dog Rayvin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019
