Clarice Joye McDaniel FORT WORTH--Clarice Joye McDaniel, 86, beloved wife and mother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in New Braunfels, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Interment: DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice or the . Joye was born in Erick, Okla., on March 3, 1933, and was preceded in death by her parents, Elma Seaney and Naomi Doyle Seaney; brothers, Roy Dean Seaney and Perry Don Seaney. Joye was church pianist for South Hills Baptist Church and a private piano teacher in Fort Worth for 25 years. She and Bill joined Southcliff Baptist Church in 2004 and became active in the Grace Sunday School class. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 67 years, William E. "Bill" McDaniel, the great love of her life. Also survived by son, Doug McDaniel and wife, Melody; daughter, Kim Akers and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Ross Akers and wife, Jacqueline, Jeremy McDaniel and wife, Sonya, Regan Akers, Zakaree McDaniel, Taylor McDaniel and wife, Marissa, Garret Young and wife, Hillary, and Malorie Young; great-grandchildren, Rhett Akers and Rose Akers.



