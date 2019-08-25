|
Claude Calvin Cox ARLINGTON--Claude Calvin Cox left his earthly home to join his beloved Gloria on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, First Christian Church, 910 S. Collins, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: If you prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund. Claude was born in Denton, Texas, on Dec. 9, 1928. He lived in Arlington for over 50 years. He was a writer and producer for the Southern Baptist Radio & TV Commission. Claude was preceded by in death by his parents and loving wife, Gloria. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Gloria Fahrenthold (Jon) and Barbara Cox; granddaughter, Katherine Fahrenthold; and many nieces, nephews and grands.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019