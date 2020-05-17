Claude Daniels Sr. FORT WORTH--Claude Daniels Sr., a loving husband and father of four children, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 67. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Great Commission Baptist Church. MEMORIALS: Donations or condolences may be sent to Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Claude was born to Lawrence Riley and Bessie Mae Daniels on April 17, 1952, in Fort Worth, Texas, along with his twin sister, Claudene. He attended Riverside Elementary School and graduated from I.M. Terrell High School, class of 1970, where he met and later married his lovely wife, Hazel Johnson-Daniels, on May 26, 1979. They celebrated 40 years of marriage in 2019. Together they raised their four children, Darren Johnson, Darryl Johnson, Shanta Daniels and Claude Daniels Jr. Claude was a loving family man and devoted Christian who became a church deacon, and he enjoyed singing in the church choir, spending time with his family, and watching his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. He was a hard worker and diligent provider who gave 42-plus years of service at Lockheed Martin. His lovable and fun personality made him well known, liked and respected by all those who knew him. Claude was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Riley; mother, Bessie Mae; and two brothers, Lawrence Donnell and Billy Ray. SURVIVORS: Wife, Hazel; sons, Darren, Darryl and Claude Jr.; daughter, Shanta; sisters, Ruby, Theresa and Claudene; brothers, Andrew and William; grandchildren, Ashley, Haleigh, Faith-Ashley, Lyric, Hailey and Lee Jadan; as well as many other family members and close friends. Rest in Paradise Big Man-Claude Sr. Romans 8:28