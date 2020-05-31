Claude Earl Hicks Jr. MANSFIELD--Claude Earl Hicks Jr., 93, passed-away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Mansfield. SERVICE: A private burial will be held in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Claude was born in Savoy, Texas, on Aug. 25, 1926, to Claude and Price Hicks. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Arlington and also the Arlington Sportsman Club. Claude graduated from North Texas State University with a Master's degree in education and later became a vocational counselor at South Grand Prairie High School until he retired. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. Claude married Anna "Jean" McVay Hicks on March 25, 1980. Claude was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Michael Harmon; three sisters; and two brothers. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anna "Jean" McVay Hicks; daughter, Peggi McNairn; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.