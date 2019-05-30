|
Claude Lewis Walker MANSFIELD -- Claude Lewis Walker 88, passed away on May 27, 2019. The youngest of 6 children, Claude was born on September 20, 1930 in Wellington, TX to Leon Carson Walker and Ollie M. Cobble Walker. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1950-1953. SERVICE: Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N Davis, Arlington, TX 76012 Inurnment will take place at Moore Memorial Gardens at a later date. SURVIVORS: Claude was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Clara Annette Betts Walker in 2012; his 3 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Walker; son, Michael Walker and wife Vickie; grandchildren, Renee Jones, Tiffany Cameron and husband Ryan, Joshua Walker and wife Kelly, Devon Walker Fuqua and husband Chad; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Sarah R Lawler; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019