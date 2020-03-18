|
|
Claude Marcelle Cayrouse FORT WORTH--Claude Marcelle Cayrouse passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Claude Marcelle Cayrouse was born in Ussel, France, on Feb. 19, 1929, to Renee Juliette Boudier and Pierre Gaston Cayrouse. Her teen years were shaped by World War II. She survived the Nazi occupation of France and often spoke of the elation she felt when she watched the American soldiers arrive to liberate her town. After the war, Claude worked as a civilian for the United States military in France and Germany. In 1974, she moved to Fort Worth with her youngest daughter shortly after her oldest daughter married a Texan. Her son stayed in France and went on to have a celebrated career in French civil service. Once in Fort Worth, Claude joined the city's renowned defense industry becoming employed by Photo Etch, where her artistic prowess landed her a job designing jet cockpit panels by hand. As technology advanced, Claude attended computer classes at TCJC to become a certified AutoCad designer. She proudly designed the panels for many, many models of aircraft throughout her over 30 years at Photo Etch. Despite her dedication to her work, Claude's most prized role was as a grandmother and great-grandmother. She doted on her grandchildren unceasingly: making dolls, drawing pictures, attending every play and school performance, accompanying family on numerous trips, picking out perfect presents and spending all her spare time with the kids. She was such a presence in her family's lives, that everyone, related or not, called her "Grandma Claude." She loved being at a family gathering and pointing out that everyone there came from her. Likewise, we are all so thankful to have this dynamic, beautiful woman in our hearts and our genes. In addition to loving her family, Claude loved all animals and had a trove of hobbies and tv shows she watched religiously. She was an avid fan of "Survivor" and "Dancing with the Stars" and almost never agreed with the final rose on "The Bachelor." She completed the National Enquirer crossword puzzle every week and worked on scores of jigsaw puzzles every year. We are so thankful for the 91 years that we got to spend with Grandma Claude and know she is basking in heaven, reunited with her French family and all of her cats and dogs with an endless supply of ice cream and Kit Kats. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Joelle Pena and husband, Dr. Heriberto Pena, of Fort Worth; son, Martial Cayrouse and wife, Evelyne Avit, of Auvergne, France; daughter, Francine Jeffries and husband, Mark Jeffries, of Seattle, Wash.; granddaughters, Jennifer Kemp of Fort Worth, Stephanie Whatley and husband, Paul, of Denton, Emilie Douglas and husband, Chris, of Weatherford, Michelle Moree of Seattle; grandsons, Michael Cayrouse, Nicholas Cayrouse, David Cayrouse and David Pena and wife, Ann, of Haslet; and her favorite people - her great-grandchildren, Chloe, Digby, Melinda, Christopher, Sailor, Kingston, John David and George.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020