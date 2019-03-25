Services Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel 3100 White Settlement Rd. Fort Worth , TX 76107 817-336-0584 Resources More Obituaries for Claude Scott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Claude T. Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers Claude T. Scott FORT WORTH--Claude T. Scott, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 1000 Penn St., Fort Worth, 76102. Ministers Rev. Robyn Michalove and Rev. Gary L. Moore. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials may be donated to the or a . Claude was born at his home in Fort Worth on Sept. 27, 1923, the youngest of three brothers. He graduated from Paschal High School as did his wife and five children. He joined the Army Air Force during World War II. He served as a navigator and top turret gunner on B-17's. He returned home to Fort Worth after the war and, on June 27, 1946, married his childhood sweetheart, Peggy Ann Carter. After 72 years of marriage, he still lovingly referred to her as "his bride." Claude attended Texas Christian University and in 1949 earned an accounting degree. He joined the first post war TCU baseball team and lettered as a pitcher for the Horned Frogs. After graduation, he entered public practice as a CPA and helped guide his firm to a merger with the "Big Four" International accounting firm of Deloitte. Claude worked with many of Fort Worth's most successful businesses during his 37-year career. The last 20 years of his career, he was the firm's partner in charge of the Fort Worth region. He took his professional responsibilities seriously and shared his acumen by helping to shape the higher education of accounting students. He served on the Steering Committee for Accounting Faculty Development and as a student business mentor at TCU. He was elected as a member of the Accounting Fraternity Beta Alpha Psi and was honored as the recipient of their Distinguished Alumni Award in 1985. He also served as a charter member of the Accounting Advisory Council at Texas Tech. Claude was an active and energetic supporter of local civic organizations. An elder of the Presbyterian Church, he served as an officer with Grace Presbytery and the Texas Presbyterian Foundation. A dedicated volunteer, he believed that his talent was God given and he used it freely to serve others. Claude was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Colonial Country Club. An avid golfer, he and Peggy loved to travel and had a special fondness for their visit to the Links at St. Andrews, Scotland. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending Texas Ranger games and all TCU sporting events with his family. He shared his love of baseball with his children. He coached Little League and Pony League teams for two decades. A man of faith, values and humility, he was most proud of his family. He and Peggy had five children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was blessed to be able to share his life with them and see them grow in love and prosperity. He will be missed, but never forgotten. The family would like to thank Claude's caretaker, Debbie Rodriguez, and VITAS Hospice for their loving care. Claude was preceded in death by brothers, Howard Scott and Jack Scott; and grandson, Peter Andrew Scott. SURVIVORS: Wife, Peggy; sons, C.T. Scott Jr. and his wife, Julie, of Fort Worth, Carter Scott and his wife, Julie, of Kettle Falls, Wash., John Scott and his wife, Beverly, of Austin, Robert Scott and his wife, Ruth Ann, of Dallas; daughter, Carol Maness and her husband, Mark, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Sharon Scott, Brian Maness, Stephanie Andrews, Daniel Scott, Emily Boydston, Caroline Maness, Hillary Scott and Bobby Maness; great-grandchildren, Olivia Maness-Wood, Camille Scott, Madelyn Duncan, Findlay Andrews and Cameron Boydston.



