Claudette "Cookie" Bellon SAGINAW--Claudette "Cookie" Bellon, 79, loving Mother and dotting Grammy, passed away at her home Monday, April 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Committal service follows at Evergreen Cemetery in Lipan, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice of Fort Worth, 6100 Wester Place, #800, Fort Worth, TX 76107 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL17, Chicago, IL 60601. Claudette was born in Lipan, Texas, on Aug. 30, 1939, to Claude and Helen Tuggle Culberhouse. She was a graduate of Lipan High School where she was a captain of her basketball team. After moving from Lipan, Claudette attended Fort Worth School of Business and shortly after graduation began her career in business and retired from Lockheed Martin in 2001. She enjoyed spending time with family and, most of all, watching for her three precious grandsons play baseball. Claudette was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Helen Tuggle Culberhouse; brother, Jackie Culberhouse; and sister, Norma Ware. SURVIVORS: Loving husband, James Bellon; daughter, Tracey Lindsey; son, Shanon Dommert; daughter-in-law, Shannon Dommert; grandchildren, Sterling Lindsey, Trevor Dommert and Trenton Dommert; niece, Paula Ware; and nephew, Bill Ware.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019