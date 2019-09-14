|
|
Claudette Fieseler HALTOM CITY -- Claudette Fieseler, 84, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in North Richland Hills. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Mount Olivet. There will be no service at the interment. Claudette was born on July 21, 1935, in Stephenville. Her greatest joy was her family. She served in the banking industry for 43 years and was also a faithful caregiver to family and friends. She had a special affinity for "bling and sparkle." Her hobby was shopping, and she was a fantastic cook who loved to teach others. To those who knew her best, she was a constant source of laughter and fun. Claudette was preceded in death parents, L.R. and Mary Ella Rogers; brother, Kenneth Rogers; and sisters, Jean Moore and Lonell Wafford. SURVIVORS: Husband, Raymond Downum; sons, Rick Fieseler and wife, Tammy, Trace Fieseler and wife, Angela; stepsons, Brad Downum and wife, Ivy, Bart Downum and wife, Lori; stepdaughters, Tesa and Shauna Downum; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom Claudette loved dearly. She had innumerable friends who held a special place in her heart.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 14, 2019