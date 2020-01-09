Home

Claudette Yvonne Woodard Williams

Claudette Yvonne Woodard Williams Obituary
Claudette Yvonne Woodard Williams FORT WORTH -- Claudette Yvonne Woodard Williams, 78, beloved mother and grandmother, entered rest Sunday, December 29, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11, Historic Greater Saint James Baptist Church. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Garden. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. at Historic Baker Funeral Home, 301 E. Rosedale. Wake: 6 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Claudette Yvonne Woodard Williams was born September 7, 1941 in Fort Worth to the late Claude Cornelius Woodard Jr. and Zelma Bazy Woodard. She earned a Bachelor of Science at Langston University and a Master of Arts at Texas Christian University. A thirty year educator in the Fort Worth Independent School District, she taught at Morningside Elementary, Mitchell Blvd. Elementary Bluebonnet Elementary and Circle Park/Manuel Jara Elementary schools. Claudette married the late Billy Bob Parker in 1966 and a son, Claud William Parker, blessed their union. In 1975, she married the late W. P. Williams. Mrs. Williams worked in the Condolence ministry, Mission II and Sunday School at Historic Greater Saint James Baptist Church. She was an alumna member of The Links, Incorporated local chapter, and served on the Archives, Rituals, Courtesy, Ebony Fashion Fair and Bal de Masque committees. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Beta Mu Omega Chapter. SURVIVORS: Son, Claud Parker, Sr. and daughter-in-law, Dr. Yolanda Parker; grandson, Claud Parker, Jr.; cousins, Ira Tedd Woodard, Jr. and his wife, Migna, Ira Tedd Woodard, III, and Mark A. Woodard; other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020
