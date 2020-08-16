1/1
Claudie Lee Robbins
Claudie Lee Robbins FORT WORTH--Claudie Lee Robbins, 100, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel followed by interment in Greenwood Memorial Park. Claudie was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Robbins, of 60 years. He served in the United States Air Force for 30 years, and was a World War II veteran. He was a deacon at Rosen Heights Baptist Church for 50 years and a member for 65 years. When asked what is the secret to a long life, his response was: go to church, grow a garden, don't drink or smoke. He loved well and worked hard. SURVIVORS: Son, Larry Robbins and wife, Tamara; daughters, Sharon Riley and husband, Mike, and Brenda Gorman; grandchildren, Shawn Robbins and wife, Mecca, Michael Riley and wife, Misty, Amber Robbins, Ryan Gorman and David Riley; and great-grandchildren, Isobel, Cameron, Chance, Reese, Nicholas, Alexander, Kiersten, Landon and Lane.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
