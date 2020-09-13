Claudine M. Mitchell

March 5, 1936 - September 12, 2020

Springtown, TX - Claudine M. Mitchell, 84, loving wife, mother, and grandmother went to be with her Lord on September 12, 2020 in Springtown.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Kevin Moore will officiate. Pallbearers include Brandon Taylor, Justin Mitchell, T.J. Mitchell, Brent Plumlee, Dani Peterson, and Justin Reynolds.

Claudine was born March 5, 1936 to Claude and Alta (Tallant) Etheridge in Waurika, Oklahoma. She was united in marriage to Bobby Joe Mitchell on December 30, 1954 in Haltom City, Texas. Claudine loved to sew, square dance, clog, garden, but most of all she loved her Lord, her husband, Bobby, and her family. Her Lord and family always came first in her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Alta Etheridge; sister, Shirley Ferguson; and brother, Ernest Etheridge.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Bobby Mitchell of Springtown; her son, Terry and wife Renee Mitchell; 3 daughters, Teresa and husband Damon Thomas, Wendy Bennett, and Gwen and husband Wes Burchfield; her sisters, Wilma Marshall, Velda Elliott and husband Jim, Nelda Ring and husband Jimmy; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store