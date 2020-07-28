1/
Clavelle Gunn
1925 - 2020
Clavelle Gunn FORT WORTH--Clavelle Gunn, 94, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home (at their new address, 4350 River Oaks Blvd., River Oaks). Interment: Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Duncan, Okla. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association or your favorite charity. Clavelle was born Nov. 7, 1925, in Jayton, Texas, to Alma and George Ellis Boling. She was a member of Genesis United Methodist Church and a former member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Duncan, Okla. In addition to for caring for her family, Clavelle worked as a secretary, administrative assistant, and proof reader and reporter for the Duncan Banner. Clavelle enjoyed reading and music. She loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Clavelle was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gunn; her son, Kerry Gunn; her brothers, Thomas and Howard Boling; and her great-granddaughter, Lauren McMahon. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Service
10:00 AM
Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Harveson Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
