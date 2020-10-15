Claylon Cooper

January 1, 1939 - October 12, 2020

Kingwood, Texas - Claylon Jerrel Cooper, 81, passed away peacefully at home in Kingwood, Texas from Alzheimer's and cancer, surrounded by his loving family on Monday October 12, 2020.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17th, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.

Graveside services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17th, at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

A reception will follow the service at 6:30 p.m. at Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant in Fort Worth, TX.

He is survived by his wife, Daretia Cooper, his daughter's, Kim Birdsong, Lisa Cooper, Lindsey Greathouse, Natalie Cooper and their families, his son, Claylon "Bubba" Jerrel Cooper, Jr. and his family, as well as, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.





