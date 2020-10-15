1/1
Claylon Cooper
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claylon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claylon Cooper
January 1, 1939 - October 12, 2020
Kingwood, Texas - Claylon Jerrel Cooper, 81, passed away peacefully at home in Kingwood, Texas from Alzheimer's and cancer, surrounded by his loving family on Monday October 12, 2020.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17th, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.
Graveside services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17th, at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
A reception will follow the service at 6:30 p.m. at Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant in Fort Worth, TX.
He is survived by his wife, Daretia Cooper, his daughter's, Kim Birdsong, Lisa Cooper, Lindsey Greathouse, Natalie Cooper and their families, his son, Claylon "Bubba" Jerrel Cooper, Jr. and his family, as well as, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
White Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Family Funeral Home
1418 Highway 59 N
Bowie, TX 76230
(940) 872-9993
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved