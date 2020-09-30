Clayton George WheelandMarch 31, 1942 - September 28, 2020Saginaw, Texas - Clayton George Wheeland, 78, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, his family invites you to make a donation to James L. West Center for Dementia, 1111 Summit Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76102.Clayton was born March 31, 1942, to Charles Wheeland and Anna Rosengrant. He grew up in York, Pa. Clayton joined the U.S. Air Force in 1960 and served his country honorably. He retired from the military in 1987 at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.Survivors: Wife of 45 years, Mercedes Alanis Wheeland; daughter, Christina Wheeland; sons, Jose Wheeland, Juan Carlos Wheeland, Clay Wheeland and their spouses, Jennifer and Vivian Wheeland; four loving grandchildren, Jamie Rowan, Joseph Tyler Wheeland, Josie Lynn Wheeland and Ciara Wheeland.