Baumgardner Funeral Home
3704 Highway 377 South
Fort Worth, TX 76116
(817) 731-8400
Clayton Joseph Lovett

Clayton Joseph Lovett Obituary
Clayton Joseph Lovett FORT WORTH--Clayton Joseph Lovett, 53, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Baumgardner Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. SURVIVORS: Wife, Amanda Dominguez; mother, Ina Rae Parks and husband, Bryan; sons, Corbin Goodwin, Peyton Lovett, Aydan Lovett, Ashdyn Dominguez-Lovett, Allyn Dominguez-Lovett, Aycen Dominguez-Lovett; daughters, Cannon Lovett, Bailey Goodwin; brothers, Kelly Lovett and wife, Julie, Wayne Lovett; grandchildren, Madison and Emma.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 8, 2019
