Cleburn Ray Davidson WEATHERFORD--At 9:20 a.m., the Lord took Cleburn Ray Davidson gently into his arms on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Mr. Davidson was 73. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to come together to celebrate his life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Greater Fort Worth American Legion Post 516, 6801 Manhattan Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas, 76120. Born in Dallas on Aug. 17, 1946, Cleburn was son of Floyd William and Elnora McCully Davidson, who preceded him in death. SURVIVORS: He was the loving husband to Wanda for more than 50 years; father to Cory and his wife, Joanne, and Candice; grandfather to Brian, Christopher, Audrey and her husband, Edward, Andrew, Melinda, Samantha, Jonathan and Jacob; brother to Wilburn, Ruth, Charles, Sharrie and Larry; and uncle, nephew and friend to an innumerable many. Passionate about family and life -- He will be sorely missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020