Cleta Jo Dollar NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Cleta Jo Dollar, 84, a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Cleta was born Jan. 20, 1935, in Dodd City, Texas, to Hosea and Clara White. She was a member of Glenview Baptist Church for over 40 years. Cleta was a very giving person with an open heart and loving spirit. She was generous, considerate, hospitable and had many friends. Cleta was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 67 years, Donald Dollar; daughter, Kathy George; son-in-law, Victor Seibold; grandson, Matthew Delash; brothers, C.R., Marvin and Glen White; and sister-in-law, Audrey Dollar. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Donna Seibold and Darlene Delash; grandchildren, Stephen Barnard and wife, Susan, Shannon Baker and husband, Scott, Scott Seibold and wife, Angel, Kevin Seibold and wife, Julie, and Michael Delash; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Thelma Vandergriff and husband, Ernest; brother, David White and wife, Judy; brother-in-law, Marlin Dollar; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019