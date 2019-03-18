|
Cleta May Hamilton DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS--Cleta May Hamilton, 95, widow of retired Baptist minister, Rev. J.W. Hamilton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 15, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Moore Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in the name of Rev. J.W. and Cleta Hamilton to Rehoboth Baptist Church in Arlington or for special needs adoptions at Reece's Rainbow.org. Cleta was born in Anson, Texas, Nov. 17, 1923. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Jackie Hester and husband, Larry; son, Loy Gene Hamilton; granddaughters, Melissa Hamilton and Sarah Offil; grandsons, Russell Hamilton, Matthew Hester and family, and Andrew Hester and wife, Amy; great-granddaughters, Alice, Courtney and Sydney Hester; great-grandson, Jonathan Hamilton; and several devoted nieces and nephews.
