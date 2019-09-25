|
Clifford A. Mitts III FORT WORTH--Clifford A. Mitts III, 87, former local banker and leader in civic affairs, passed Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. A Fort Worth resident since 1972, born April 10, 1932, in Grand Rapids, Mich., educated at East Grand Rapids High School, Mich., where he was president of his senior class and captain of the school's state championship swimming team. In 2003, C.A. was elected to the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame with his teammates of the other four state championship teams, football, basketball, golf, and track - no other Michigan high school has duplicated Mitts's school five state championships. Mitts attended University of Michigan receiving a BA and Northwestern University in Illinois receiving an MBA before joining the large Chicago Bank, Northern Trust Company; then joining American National Bank of Beaumont, Texas, where he was the senior vice president and very active in the city's community. As the city's chairman of its library board, he was instrumental in getting a new library built, moving it from an old church building. In 1972, Mitts moved to Fort Worth joining the Continental National Bank where he was promoted to executive vice president in charge of the bank's commercial loan activity and asset/liability management. Mr. Mitts was chairman of the Fort Worth Library Board from 1973 to 1979 during which period, he was instrumental in getting the new library approved and built in its original underground structure. Mitts was appointed as treasurer of the Arts Council through Mr. Charles Tandy's insistence in 1974 with the instructions of getting its finances restructured from deficit funding to positive funding; after five years, Mr. Mitts was made president where he served for one year. C.A. was also instrumental in helping structure Leadership Fort Worth after the Beaumont Junior League told Ms. Tiny Batts that he was instrumental in the Beaumont Leadership group on which the Fort Worth Leadership was being based. Mitts was the treasure of the Fort Worth Chamber Foundation founded to assist companies in moving to Fort Worth and served as a volunteer for United Appeals in various chairmanships. After leaving Continental National Bank in 1980, Mitts was financial vice president of a St. Louis conglomerate returning in 1982 as president of Commercial State Bank of Houston. In 1985, Mr. Mitts started his own company, Centrillion Inc., beginning a career as large loan restructuring officer for State Federal Savings of Lubbock and San Jacinto Savings Association of Houston. In 1993, Mitts/Centrillion became a professional business brokerage firm assisting business owners in selling their firms and prospective business buyers. As a professional business broker, Mr. Mitts was active in the Texas Association as vice president for Education (6 year), executive vice president, responsible for its annual convention (4 years). SURVIVORS: Sons, David Clifford Mitts; a Houston businessman; Douglas Lawrence Mitts, a missionary with Greater Europe Mission residing in Frankfurt, Germany; Russell Allen Mitts, residing in Coppell, Texas, with Neiman-Marcus in Dallas; and grandchildren, Matthew, Catherine, Megan, Michael and Charles Russell. CRYPTSIDE SERVICE: Greenwood Mausoleum.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019