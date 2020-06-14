Clifford Lynn Murphy FORT WORTH--Clifford "Lynn" Murphy, 73, a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020. Lynn was born in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Dec. 3, 1946, to Fred M. Murphy Jr. and Vonnie Ladenia Pate Murphy, and graduated from McAllen High School. In 1971 Lynn completed a B.S. degree in biology at Pan American University. Lynn served in the National Guard and had a lifetime career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he retired in 2006 after serving as Benbrook Lake Manager for 18 years. He enjoyed traveling, attending grandson Barron's ball games, fossil hunting with family, going to the movies, watching Dallas Cowboys games, birdwatching, weather-watching, bowling, and golfing. He was also a certified Master Gardener and Certified Ham Radio Operator. Preceding Lynn in death were his parents, Fred M. Murphy Jr. and Vonnie Ladenia Pate Murphy-Hooker; and brother, Fred Michael Murphy III. SURVIVORS: Lynn is survived by his wife, Susan "Susie" Myra Schmidt Murphy of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Christine Alyssa and Gary Lyn Hawthorne of Grapevine, Texas; grandson, Barron Alexander Hawthorne; sister and brother-in-law, Melody Ann Alleyn and Dr. Robert Eugene Alleyn, M.D., of Mission, Texas; brother, James Allen Murphy and his fiancee, Melanie Jeanine Ellis, of Fort Worth, Texas; and many beloved nieces and nephews. MEMORIALS: The Murphy family invites you to make a donation in Lynn's name to the Alzheimer's Association. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.