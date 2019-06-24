|
Clifford T. Meadows RHOME--Clifford T. Meadows, 80, an avionics engineer, husband and family man, went to be with our Lord Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home in Rhome, Texas. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Family Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Worth, Texas. Burial: 3 p.m. Wednesday in IOOF Cemetery in Denton. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Clifford was born Sept. 9, 1938, to William Henry and Mary Catherine Gowen Meadows in Denton, Texas. He was united in marriage to Peggy Finley on Nov. 20, 1964, in Denton, Texas. Clifford is a retiree of Bell Helicopter and the FAA. He was a Mason, Ham Radio operator and member of Trinity Baptist Church in River Oaks. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Mary Lord; and his granddaughter, Stephanie Hoover. SURVIVORS: Cliffford is survived by his wife of 55 years, three children and four grandchildren.
