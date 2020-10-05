Clifford W. Maclin
September 16, 1929 - October 2, 2020
Lindale, Texas - Clifford W. Maclin, 91, passed away Oct. 2, 2020, in Lindale, TX, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
He was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Fort Worth, Tx. Clifford was a US Navy Veteran, and retired from the Union Pacfic Railroad.
He is preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Mary M. Maclin.
He is survived by wife, Margie Maclin and daughters, Mildred Thomas, Verba Hiberd, and Carolyn Withers.