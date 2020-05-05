Clifton David Howard
1934 - 2020
Clifton David Howard BENBROOK--Clifton David Howard 85 of Benbrook, formerly of Ponder, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Fort Worth care facility. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the Jackson Cemetery in Krum. Clifton was born in Slidell, Texas, on Oct. 29, 1934, to C.D. Howard and Oleta Thacker Howard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Lockheed Martin as a machinist. Clifton loved fishing, boating, traveling, watching westerns, antique shopping and WinStar trips with the Routon family, and he loved his dog, Little Fox. Clifton grew up down the road from the Routon family, and they remained close friends throughout his life. Clifton and Wanda Jo Routon married Nov. 15, 2003, in Arlington, Texas. Clifton was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Howard; sister, Juanell Howard Smith; and nephew, David Smith. SURVIVORS: Clifton is survived by his wife, Wanda Jo Howard of Benbrook; stepdaughters, Pamela Hassler, Janet Hinkle and husband, Marshall Hinkle; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; niece, Debra Smith; and the entire Routon family that adored Clifton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Jackson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
