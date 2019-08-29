|
Clifton E. Shumate MIDLAND -- Clifton E. Shumate, 95, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019, both at Moore Funeral Home with Internment to follow. Clifton was born in Mt Pleasant, Texas, on December 4,1923, to Ira and Blanche Shumate. He graduated High School in Mt. Pleasant, TX and graduated College from Texas Tech University. In between High School and College he served in the United States Army. Clifton and his wife, Helen Shumate, lived in cities throughout Texas, La., Ark., Colo., Kan., moving to Arlington in 1967. After a short move to Lubbock, Texas in the 80s he retired from General Electric Credit Corporation returning to Arlington to enjoy retirement. Preceding him in death was the love of his life, Helen C Shumate, his parents, Ira and Blanche Shumate and brother, Doyce and wife, Mary Ann Shumate. SURVIVORS: daughter, Addeane Calleigh and husband, Wm. J Olson of Charlottesville, Va.; son, Michael and Cindy Shumate of Amarillo, Texas; and son, Gene and Carol Shumate of Midland, Texas; grandchildren, Carrie Shumate of Amarillo, Texas, Michael Shumate and wife, Jessica of Denton, Texas, Brad Shumate and wife, Jessica of Salem, Oregon; and great-granddaughter, Beatrice Rose Shumate of Salem, Oregon. Extended family include brother, Dean and wife, Margaret Shumate, Mt. Pleasant, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019