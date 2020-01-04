|
|
Clifton Eugene Ramage AZLE-Clifton Eugene "Gene" Ramage, 88, beloved husband, father and grandfather, retired professional of Lockheed Martin Quality Control Inspector, and Navy veteran, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Azle. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Cottondale Cemetery. Clifton was born April 19, 1931, to Thomas Earl and Mattie McDaniel Ramage in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was united in marriage to Joyce LaWayne Roberts on Dec. 12, 1952, in Wichita Falls. Clifton proudly served in the United States Navy, and he retired from Lockheed Martin. Clifton was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Joyce Ramage; his brother; and two sisters. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Vicky Tobin of Azle; son, David Ramage and wife, Amy, of Bedford; grandchildren, Matthew Wheeler of Azle, Whitney Earley and husband, Jake, of Haslett, and Hayden Ramage of Bedford; great-grandchildren, Jordan Wheeler, Benton and Garrison Earley; sister, Paula Chicken of Wisconsin; numerous extended family; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 4, 2020